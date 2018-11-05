Dylan Broughman, the young Jacksonville man awaiting trial on accusations he beat his grandmother to death after she his hid his beer, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Broughman was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of the agreement. Had the 20-year-old gone to trial and lost, he could have spent the remainder of his life behind bars. Joyce Courson, 69, died eight days after the October 2016 beating at their Ashridge Drive home in Jacksonville. Before she died, Courson told police it was her grandson who attacked her after she hid his beer while he was showering.

Broughman was given credit for the 1 1/2 years he has been in jail while awaiting trial.

