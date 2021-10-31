Foul play suspected after man found dead inside Clay County home, deputies say

At this time, police say they have a woman by the name of Melissa Gholson in custody.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in a home in Clay County on Halloween, according to The Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:36 p.m., deputies responded to a death investigation in the area of Plymouth Court.

CCSO says a 911 call stated that a victim was dead inside the home.

Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a man dead with signs of foul play. Detectives from the robbery-homicide unit were called out to investigate.

Deputies say they have a woman by the name of Melissa Gholson in custody.

CCSO says this investigation is still active.