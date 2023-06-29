Photos: JSO looking for men reportedly involved in credit card fraud case

Police say the incident occurred near Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Road North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into an incident allegedly involving the fraudulent use of a credit card.

This incident followed a burglary to vehicle and police say the pictured individuals were observed using the victim’s debit card to obtain various goods.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.