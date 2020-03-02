JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a dark-colored Ford Fusion may have been involved in the murder of a man shot and killed in the New Town neighborhood.

JSO released a photo Sunday night of the car, saying it may have been used in the deadly shooting that took place in the 800 block of Acorn Street.

The vehicle has no distinguishing marks, according to JSO.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds inside a burgundy sedan. Witnesses told police they saw a black sedan pull up next to the victim while he was inside his car and began shooting at him. JSO said the victim drove a short distance before crashing into the wooded area of Acorn and Union Streets.

He was taken to UF Health where he was pronounced dead.

The black sedan then fled eastbound on Acorn and Logan Streets, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting or the vehicle believed to be involved, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

