PHOTO: Jacksonville police looking for sexual battery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying an individual who they say was involved in a sexual battery earlier this month on the Northwest side.
JSO says on July 2, officers responded to a report of a sexual battery that occurred in the area of 5600 Belafonte Drive. Police say the victim worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the suspect.
Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.