x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Crime

PHOTO: Jacksonville police looking for sexual battery suspect

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying an individual who they say was involved in a sexual battery earlier this month on the Northwest side.

JSO says on July 2, officers responded to a report of a sexual battery that occurred in the area of 5600 Belafonte Drive. Police say the victim worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. 

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

RELATED: Jacksonville man wanted on sexual assault charges

RELATED: Judge bans lawyers from identifying Jeffrey Epstein abuse victims