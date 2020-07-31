PHOTO: Jacksonville police looking for sexual battery suspect

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying an individual who they say was involved in a sexual battery earlier this month on the Northwest side.

JSO says on July 2, officers responded to a report of a sexual battery that occurred in the area of 5600 Belafonte Drive. Police say the victim worked with investigators to develop a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.