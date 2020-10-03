JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An alarming new scam where the perpetrators pretend to be kidnappers has been reported on the First Coast.

“A female voice came on crying, sounded like it could have been me, then a male voice came on demanding money,” Emily S. told First Coast News.

Emily and her sister got the same call, which came at 4:13 a.m. March 9. The On Your Side team has agreed not to use Emily’s last name or her sister’s at their request. Her sister is still shaken up and declined to be interviewed on-camera.

What appeared to be a legitimate call, one that came from a familiar number, contact and picture, turned out to be fake.

“The fact that it was my phone number, and I'd just woken up from a deep sleep not thinking straight [because] it’s 4 a.m. ... not thinking this could be a scam,” Emily S. said.

Her sister explained the caller requested a ransom – about $1,000 to be transferred through an app. She tried to send the money, but a block was placed on the account and it did not remove money from her account.

The longer she was kept on the line, the less the caller demanded, which was a sign that something didn’t add up. Her sister hung-up and called the number back. Emily answered and was fine but concerned about the scam and use of her number.

“Never would have thought I would have been involved in a scam like this, my sister as well,” Emily said.

Virtual kidnapping scams are popping up across the country. The FBI is warning about them, too. The bureau is reminding folks not to share personal information or passwords with the callers, adding that whatever information can be gleaned should be reported to authorities.

“We were very lucky that they didn’t get away with any money, but it could have been a lot worse and I’m thankful that it turned out the way that it did,” Emily said.

She added law enforcement was contacted in the city where her sister lives and a report has also been filed with the Federal Trade Commission, which investigates scams.