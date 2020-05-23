Person sustains gunshot wound to leg after shooting incident on Moncrief Road

Around 12:40 a.m. officers responded to the 4800 block of Moncrief Road after receiving reports of a discharged firearm incident, police said.

A person arrived at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday morning after a shooting incident in the Moncrief area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

While investigating the incident, a person arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. JSO's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.