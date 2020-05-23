Person sustains gunshot wound to leg after shooting incident on Moncrief Road

A person arrived at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday morning after a shooting incident in the Moncrief area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 12:40 a.m. officers responded to the 4800 block of Moncrief Road after receiving reports of a discharged firearm incident, police said.
While investigating the incident, a person arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. JSO's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.