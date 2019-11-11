JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was stabbed multiple times on the Westside Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 5200 block of La Ventura Drive East at 2:15 p.m., JSO said. Officers said the man was stabbed after an argument with another man. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said a suspect has been identified and a warrant for their arrest will be issued, but police are not disclosing the suspect's identity at this time.

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS.