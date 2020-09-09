Person shot overnight on Northside, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Police said the victim was able to run to a house about a block away to get help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the 800 block of Essex Street to a reported shooting around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper torso in the 800 block of Ashford Street and ran one block away to the Essex Street location to have someone call the police for help. The victim was staying on Essex, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, orange camouflage pants and a blue mask. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Detectives from JSO's Violent Crimes Unit are conducting an investigation to learn what led up to the shooting.