JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman were shot in the Woodstock neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened in the area of First Street and Huron Street. Officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. JSO said a man and a woman, both in their 20s, took themselves to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown.

If you have any information about this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.