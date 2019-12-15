JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is expected to be OK after he was shot in Jacksonville's Urban Core neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 2:40 p.m., JSO was called to the intersection of East 21st Street and Pheonix Avenue regarding a person shot. Once at the scene, officers found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses told First Coast News the victim is a man who was in his car at the time of the shooting.

JSO said it does not have any suspect information. This shooting happened just blocks away from Saturday night's shooting in which a driver was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Buckman Street. JSO said there is no reason to believe the two incidents are related.

If you have any information about Sunday's shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.