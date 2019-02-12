JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are expected to be OK after they were shot in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Restlawn Drive and Moncrief Road at about 9:15 p.m. JSO said two male victims were shot in their upper bodies. Both injuries were none life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.