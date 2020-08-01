JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teen is shot in the buttocks Tuesday night.

JSO said the 17-year-old male victim was driven by a friend to UF Health Shands. The teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Police initially reported the victim was shot at 6100 Longchamp Drive, but as of 11:30 p.m., police are still working to figure out where the shooting took place.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.