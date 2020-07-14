Man shot while walking at Oaktree Apartments

The sheriff's office said the victim was walking to a friend's apartment when a car approached and shot the victim in the shoulder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 21-year-old man is expected to be OK after he was shot while walking in the Hillcrest neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Lake Shore Boulevard at the Oaktree Apartments, according to police. The sheriff's office said the victim was walking to a friend's apartment when a car approached and shot the victim in the shoulder. The victim told police he did not see or hear the car approach.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard about five to six shots.

Police are looking for a silver Honda Civic.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.