Police are investigating a shooting in the Durkeeville area Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the intersection of 15th and Barnett Streets, police said.

Police are set to give more details regarding the incident sometime this evening.

This is the second shooting in less than four hours. The first occurred in the Springfield area.

