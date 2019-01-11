A person was shot in the arm while at a Jacksonville Beach skate park Friday morning, according to police.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at the skate park located at 2508 South Beach Parkway.

At the scene, police determined a victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses to learn more information and obtain suspect information.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1661 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.