JSO said one person was stabbed near 9th W. Union St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed outside of a store in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of store near 9th W. Union St., JSO said. JSO said another man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.