JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at an Eastside apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers responded at 6:40 p.m. in regards to a 911 call about a person shot at the Oakland Terrace Apartments at 888 Bridier St. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found a man, believed to be around 18 years old, dead from a single gunshot wound.

JSO said homicide detectives are investigating and that there is no suspect information at this time. Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video and witnesses.

This marks the fourth homicide in Jacksonville in 2020.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

FCN Jacksonville Homicide Tracker