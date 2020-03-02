JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men are expected to be OK after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were reportedly shot at an apartment complex Sunday evening near the Grand Park neighborhood.

JSO said at 5:09 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting at the Vista Landing Apartments at 5020 Cleveland Road. Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Shortly after the victim was taken to a local hospital, JSO said a second man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. Shortly after that, a third man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The injuries for both men were non-life-threatening, according to police.

JSO said all three incidents appear to the result of the same shooting, however, a motive for the shooting is under investigation.

All victims are cooperating and speaking with police, JSO said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.