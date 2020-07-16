Person reported shot in Normandy Manor neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of Normandy Boulevard, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported person shot in the Normandy Manor neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police were called to 7777 Normandy Blvd., the Oaks at Normandy apartment complex, around 7:52 p.m. Police found a man inside the gated complex sitting on a stairway with a gunshot wounded to his lower back.

Officers said they noticed a car that was parked near the man that had blood on the driver's seat. The car's front passenger window was shattered, police said.

The preliminary investigation appears that the victim was shot at a different location, then drove himself to a safe location to call police, JSO said. The victim told police he was shot at an unknown apartment complex off Lane Avenue, but did not know why or the name of who shot him. He did not provide a description of the shooter, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are searching for the area of where the shooting happened and any possible witnesses. The shooter's identity and whereabouts are unknown at this time, JSO said.

JSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives have been called to figure out what happened and will be taking the lead in the investigation, police said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.