Man shot inside Jacksonville Heights residence

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Melissa Court, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was taken to a hospital Sunday night after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was found shot in Jacksonville Heights.

JSO said officers received a call about a person shot just before 8 p.m. Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, with a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of West Melissa Court and he was then taken to a local hospital, according to police. JSO said it is unknown if his injuries are life-threatening.

JSO said he was shot inside a home and that one of the several people inside the home had called the police. JSO is working to determine if anyone inside the home was the shooter.