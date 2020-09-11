Man shot inside Jacksonville Heights residence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was taken to a hospital Sunday night after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was found shot in Jacksonville Heights.
JSO said officers received a call about a person shot just before 8 p.m. Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, with a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of West Melissa Court and he was then taken to a local hospital, according to police. JSO said it is unknown if his injuries are life-threatening.
JSO said he was shot inside a home and that one of the several people inside the home had called the police. JSO is working to determine if anyone inside the home was the shooter.
If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.