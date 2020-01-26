JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was taken to a local hospital by a Good Samaritan following a shooting in Hyde Park Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Jammes Road. Shortly after 5 p.m. officers received a call from a hospital saying a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived.

JSO did not disclose the name of the apartment complex where the shooting reportedly took place, but First Coast News cameras spotted a crime scene at the MorningSide Apartments at 2401 Jammes Road.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

.