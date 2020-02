JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the leg during a reported robbery in Arlington Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened in the area of Playa Way and Arco Drive, according to JSO. Officers said the shooter was wearing all black.

The victim drove himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.