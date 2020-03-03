JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Taco Bell employee was rushed to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound after a robbery took place at the restaurant on the Westside late Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said a man walked into the Taco Bell in the 7300 block of 103rd Street and tried to commit a robbery. During the course of the robbery, police said the suspect shot an employee and robbed another person of their backpack.

The employee was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to JSO.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a gold-colored sedan.

Officers are checking cameras from the business as well as the street in order to identify the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS.