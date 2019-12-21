JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man called Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at around 1 p.m. Friday after entering his apartment and finding large amounts of blood. JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said officers entered the Green Tree Place Apartment, 9480 Princeton Square Blvd. S., and found a woman dead inside.

The man who called police told officers he tried to reach out to his girlfriend and his other roommate, but couldn't' make contact with them.

Police got a search warrant, entered the apartment, and found the body of an unidentified female. Through their investigation, officers located a person of interest who is in custody downtown.

Rudlaff said it's believed that the woman they found is the girlfriend of the man who called police, "however, unfortunately the way, the manner the body was inside the apartment, we have not been able to identify the body," he said. "There was definitely a struggle and a large amount of blood inside. It's definitely foul play."

The body was taken to the medical examiners office for positive identification. The person who was taken into custody is known to the man who called police and his girlfriend, Rudlaff said.