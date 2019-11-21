Clay County deputies have their eyes on a man who they say may have answers to the disappearance of Susan Mauldin, a woman who lived in Fleming Island. Records show he’s had a criminal history.

Deputies say Binderim was doing rehab work on Susan Mauldin’s home, but when he failed to perform the work, she wanted her deposit back.

Since then, Mauldin cannot be found. Her credit cards have not been used and her car is still in the garage.

Police say when Binderim was designated a person of interest, he also disappeared.

Twenty-eight years ago, former Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Cushman prosecuted a case involving Binderim,

“At the time I said, ‘Two teenyboppers attacking soldiers for no good reason,’” Cushman said, remembering the case that boggled him. “The whole thing was very strange.”

Records say Binderim offered to sell AWOL soldiers three Mac 11 automatic pistols. He sent the three soldiers to St. Johns County to look for the cache of weapons either hidden in the bushes or underwater in the St. Johns River, investigators said.

As the men emerged from the water in their wet suits that night, reports said 16-year-old Jason Wright, with Binderim by his side, shot them.

“I don’t think there were any guns,” Cushman said. “I think the rangers got sucked in and were going to get ripped off by the teenagers.”

Binderim was initially charged with attempted murder, but the charge was dropped and he was instead convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was sentenced three to seven years in prison, with 10 years on probation.

If you have any information on where Binderim could be, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.