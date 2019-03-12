The person of interest in the disappearance of a Fleming Island woman is in police custody Tuesday on unrelated charges, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO tweeted that 44-year-old Corey Binderim was at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to police records, Binderim was charged with uttering forged instrument on Dec. 3. He faces a bond of $50,003. No other details regarding his arrest are known at this time.

Binderim is the person of interest in Susan Mauldin's disappearance. She was last seen Oct. 23 in the Eagles Harbor neighborhood.

Susan Mauldin

CCSO

Binderim was working on a job for Mauldin remodeling her bathroom, police said. During the course of the contract, Binderim took a deposit from Mauldin, but failed to complete the work, police said.

Mauldin asked for the deposit back and terminated her contract with Binderim, police said.

Anyone with information on Mauldin's or Binderim's whereabouts is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

Susan Mauldin has been missing for 28 days.

Clay County Sheriff's Office