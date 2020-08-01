Corey Binderim, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Clay County woman, was in court Wednesday morning on unrelated charges.

Binderim walked into court around 9:20 a.m. for arraignment on a forgery charge unrelated to the disappearance of Mauldin. He pled not guilty and the whole ordeal was over in a matter of moments.

His defense team asked that his case be passed to the first week of February which was granted.

Feb. 6 will be his next court date.

According to an arrest affidavit, a male victim contracted Benderim to do a bathroom remodel paying him $1500 upfront with $5000 more to be given once the job was done

Benderim was reportedly in the victim’s home when he left with the job unfinished and never came back.

Soon, the victim realized $5000 had been taken from their account.

According to documents obtained by First Coast News, Binderim was doing work on Susan Mauldin's before she went missing. She went missing after asking Benderim for her deposit back for a job she contracted him to do.