ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two counties, one suspect and the possibility of multiple victims.

Corey Binderim is named a person of interest in a construction fraud case in St. Johns County. It's not the first time Binderim has been wanted for questioning.

Clay County detectives named him a person of interest last month in the case of missing woman Susan Mauldin.

Missing person's poster of Susan Mauldin, provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"During that time frame, the individual gave a deposit to Mr. Binderim," St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan said, referring to the St. Johns County case. "Mr. Binderim never returned to do any of the work."

The county is putting out the call to see if there may be more victims -- people who may have hired Binderim to work on their home then realizing he may have taken off with their money before the work began or was completed.

A homeowner, who wanted Binderim to remodel a home, told investigators he discovered a forged check was written to Binderim.

In Clay County, investigators say Mauldin asked for her deposit back after she became upset at the pace of Binderim's work on her home. She has not been seen since late October.

"Certainly, when it comes to your fiscal instruments, ensure that they are locked up and they are under lock and key," Mulligan said. "Don't leave anyone alone with those items."

Detectives also remind you to do some research before deciding on a contractor, including getting referrals and checking with the Better Business Bureau. Binderim's business has a D+ rating.

"You have to be careful," Mulligan said. "Do your due diligence. Certainly, when in doubt do some background."

If you think you may have been a victim or involved in an incident with Binderim, call St. Johns Detective Justus Self-Medlin at 904-295-3401.

Clay County sheriff's detectives have named Corey Binderim a person of interest in the disappearance of Susan Mauldin.

