A person is in non-life-threatening condition after being shot in the leg Friday in North Riverside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of Nixon Street around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, JSO found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

At this time, the identity of the victim is not known.

JSO has also not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.