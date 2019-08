JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody Wednesday evening after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says someone pointed a gun at a school bus on the Westside.

The incident happened at 7100 Normandy Blvd, according to JSO.

At 5:35 p.m. JSO tweeted that a suspect is in custody and that no one was hurt.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.