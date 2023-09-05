Person shot, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries near Duval Charter School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after being shot in the 8900 block of 103rd Street. Duval Charter School at Westside was locked down due to police activity in the area. Investigators remained in the area after 9 a.m. putting down evidence markers and taking photos at a nearby Popeye's restaurant. About six officers with a K9 were in a grassy lot about three blocks away from the school while other officers went door-to-door at nearby businesses.