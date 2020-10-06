Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Jacksonville

A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says at approximately 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Stockton and Lewis Streets in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located an individual with multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.