Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Jacksonville

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says at approximately 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Stockton and Lewis Streets in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual with multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident.