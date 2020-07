The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at the Sleep Inn at 3805 Reid St., according to police.

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka police are searching for a shooter after one person was shot at a motel Saturday night.

The shooting happened between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at the Sleep Inn at 3805 Reid St., according to police. Officers said the victim is in stable condition but is en route to a local hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.