Person found shot to death at apartment complex on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex in the Ribault area.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a person shot call at about 11 p.m. at the Calloway Cove Apartments on Moncrief Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound inside the courtyard. JSO said the victim was pronounced dead.
According to JSO, investigators were unable to find witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.