Person found shot to death at apartment complex on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex in the Ribault area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a person shot call at about 11 p.m. at the Calloway Cove Apartments on Moncrief Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound inside the courtyard. JSO said the victim was pronounced dead.

According to JSO, investigators were unable to find witnesses to the shooting.