ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a person found near County Road 214. According to the sheriff's office, investigators were called to N. Crossroad early Monday responding to a call for a deceased person. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office. There is no cause of concern to the community, the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.
Person found dead in St. Johns County on N. Crossroad
