Person found dead in St. Augustine, suspected shooter detained

Deputies found the victim dead and the suspected shooter still at the home.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has a suspect detained after a person was found dead inside a St. Augustine home Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a residence in Golden Lake Loop regarding reports of a person shot. Once at the scene, the sheriff's office said deputies found the victim dead and the suspected shooter still at the home. Deputies have detained the shooter for questioning and are investigating.

The sheriff's office said Marcy's Law was evoked, therefore the exact address, name of the victim and possible relationship between the victim and suspect cannot be disclosed by investigators.