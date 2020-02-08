POLICE: Person drives themself to Texaco gas station after being shot in Biltmore area

The person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting incident which happened near the Texaco gas station located at 3126 Edgewood Ave. N.

A person was able to drive themselves to a Texaco gas station after being shot in the Biltmore area Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 4:25 a.m. they responded to the Texaco gas station located at 3126 Edgewood Ave. N. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

At the scene, officers found an individual with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations show that the person was shot at another location before driving their truck to the Texaco gas station, the sheriff's office said. At this time, police do not have any suspect information.