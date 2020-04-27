A person has died following an early morning shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JSO says around midnight, police responded to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located an adult man in a house, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say JFRD attempted life-saving measures but later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

JSO says they have a witness detained who is cooperative and being interviewed at the Police Memorial Building. They don't have the victim identified or any suspect description.

Anyone with information should contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.

