Person cooperating with police following Mixon Town shooting

A person is cooperating with detectives in their investigation Sunday following a shooting that left one person injured in the Mixon Town area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 11:35 p.m., they responded to the 500 block of Broward Street. At the scene, officers determined that the victim had actually been shot at a nearby location in the 500 block of Ogram Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said a "subject" was located by detectives and is cooperating with the investigation into the shooting incident.