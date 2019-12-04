A person was accidentally shot in the hand in the Moncrief area on Friday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, around 2 a.m. the Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a person shot in the 1000 block of West 21st Street. One adult had a single gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO says this is being investigated by the Aggavated Battery Unit as an accidental shooting.



It's unclear at this time whether the wound was self inflicted.



Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS



