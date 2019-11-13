People on social media are chiming in following a series of events that have changed the course of the case involving missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

Seven days after Taylor was reported missing, a multi-agency investigative team confirmed Tuesday that human remains were found in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama, according to Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers.

Officials say they have not confirmed the identity of the body.

Also on Tuesday, Taylor's mother, 27-year-old Brianna Williams, was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. Her bond was set at just more than $1 million, according to her booking information.

