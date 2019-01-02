ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) wants the community's help in identifying a person caught on camera roaming behind properties in St. Augustine.

A deer cam captured the person in the area of 50 and 36 Privado Ct in the Palencia Subdivision on both Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., according to the SJCSO.

One neighbors told deputies he has children who get ready for school during that time and that bathroom faces the area the suspicious person was in.

If you have any information on this suspicious person, email Detective Perna at gperna@sjso.org.