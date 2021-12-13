Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run overnight in Arlington

Around 2:40 a.m., JSO received a 911 call from a driver who found a body in the road across from Lone Star Elementary School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Monday morning in the Arlington area.

Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, JSO received a 911 call from a driver who found a body in the road in the 10400 block of Lone Star Road, JSO said. That's across from Lone Star Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old man's body that appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, JSO said. Traffic Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

The vehicle would likely have front-end damage, police said, but investigators do not currently know the make and model that was involved. Police are canvassing the area for possible surveillance video or other evidence.

This is the 199th traffic death in Duval County this year and the 49th pedestrian death, JSO said.

Lone Star Road was closed temporarily while investigators were on the scene, but it has since reopened, police said. There will not be any disruption to school dropoff.