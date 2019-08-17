A pedestrian was involved in an early morning hit-and-run crash Saturday in the Durkeeville area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 1:15 a.m officers responded to the 1500 block of Barnett Street and found a pedestrian lying in the middle of the road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported that individual to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO said. Police have not released any further information about the victim.

At this time, there are no possible suspects or witnesses to the crime, according to JSO. Traffic Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-633-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-8-66-845-TIPS.