JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The 32 year old was walking west across Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21), south of Collins Avenue when he was struck by a Mazda SUV, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report. After hitting the man, the driver of the vehicle stopped in a nearby parking lot and left the scene on foot, the report states.