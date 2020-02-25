One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the Sandalwood area Monday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Beach Boulevard when a person tried to walk across the roadway.

Troopers say the front of the car hit the pedestrian, knocking them out of the roadway onto the westbound shoulder of Beach Boulevard.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

The car fled the scene westbound and is described as a white, possible Toyota pickup truck, with damage to the right front of it.

No-tag information was obtained prior to it fleeing the scene.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.