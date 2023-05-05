Man caught in South Carolina, arrested and charged for Dec. 4 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested following the end of a murder investigation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Payne Johnson, 70, was listed as a person of interest by the sheriff's office and was arrested on March 1 in connection to a homicide that occurred last December.
On Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Wigmore Street in reference to a reported shooting. The officers met with personnel of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and pronounced one victim dead at the scene.
Detectives of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were able to locate the suspect in Spartanburg, South Carolina and the man was taken into custody by the U.S Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. Johnson was taken back to Jacksonville and is charged for the Dec. 4 murder.