Man caught in South Carolina, arrested and charged for Dec. 4 murder

70-year-old Payne Johnson was arrested and is charged for a murder that took place in a Dec. 4 shooting on Jacksonville's Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested following the end of a murder investigation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Payne Johnson, 70, was listed as a person of interest by the sheriff's office and was arrested on March 1 in connection to a homicide that occurred last December.

On Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m., officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1300 block of Wigmore Street in reference to a reported shooting. The officers met with personnel of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and pronounced one victim dead at the scene.