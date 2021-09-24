What we know about Patrick McDowell, man accused of shooting Nassau County deputy

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has reportedly shot a Nassau County deputy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County deputy is in life-threatening condition after he was shot early Friday during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in this case by deputies.

Deputies say McDowell is considered armed and dangerous in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road.

Here's what we know about McDowell:

Patrick Rene McDowell is currently wanted in regard to an officer involved shooting during a traffic stop in Callahan, FL.

McDowell has former military/service training. He was active duty in U.S Marine Corp, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

He has previously been arrested for giving false name to law enforcement and aggravated possession of stolen firearms.

Deputies say McDowell has previously been baker acted and has been noted to suffer from depression, seizures, and PTSD.

McDowell participated in shooting competitions in 2014

A possible vehicle involved is a 2019 maroon Chrysler; tag 88ASGB, registered to Joselito Deleon.

McDowell was arrested in April 27, 2021 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for failure to appear for several charges stemming back to 2019, according to arrest documents. Those charges include possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDowell was arrested in September 2018 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for driving with a suspended license and attaching a license plate or sticker not assigned.

Patrick Rene McDowell has had multiple addresses associated with him over the years in Jacksonville that include places in Atlantic Beach, San Pablo Road and on the Westside.