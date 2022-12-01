Houston police said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene on Park Manor Street in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — A teenage girl was killed Tuesday night in southwest Houston, police said.

The Houston Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 15400 block of Park Manor Street, which is near South Post Oak and Beltway 8.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting after people in the area told them they heard numerous gunshots.

Police said the 15-year-old girl, whose family members identified as Diamond Alvarez, was outside walking the dog in the neighborhood and the dog returned home without her.

That's when the family knew something was wrong and went to go check on her. They went outside and found Diamond around the corner on the side of the roadway near a community park.

"I tried CPR but I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard," Diamond's mother said.

Her parents say Diamonds dream was to be a cosmetologist — she was always happy (video below is her dancing with her mom). The family is both devastated and angry — they say whoever killed their daughter is a coward, and needs to come forward. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/hSwoIfWD5h — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 12, 2022

Diamond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information is that a dark-colored suspect vehicle drove away on Parkwood Drive.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene. They will be talking to witnesses and checking for surveillance video.

This is the victim, 15yo Diamond Alvarez — her parents identified her to us & shared these photos of her. Friends and family say she was an outgoing happy soul. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/wRKOzTchZ0 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 12, 2022

Diamond's family told KHOU 11 News they wanted us to share this about their daughter. They said she loved to play volleyball and basketball. She was a sophomore at Madison High School and wanted to grow up to be a cosmetologist.

Houston ISD released the following statement:

"HISD grieves the loss of a Madison High School student who died Tuesday while off-campus. We offer our deepest sympathy to the student’s family, friends and the entire school community. Counselors have been made available to support students and staff at this difficult time. They will remain available for as long as they are needed."